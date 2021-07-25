ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to Hold at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

