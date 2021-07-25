Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.20 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

