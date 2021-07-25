AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $99.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 87,787 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,129,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

