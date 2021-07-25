AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.11.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.