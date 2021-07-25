Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 575.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.