AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

