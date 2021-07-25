AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Holdings Trimmed by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,482 shares during the period. AudioEye accounts for 5.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 7.34% of AudioEye worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,922. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

