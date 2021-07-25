AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,632.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,477.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.