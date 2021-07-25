Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $195.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.46.

Avalara stock opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

