Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

AZRE traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 229,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,517. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

