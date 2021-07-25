Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

