Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,029 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 71.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.79. 7,872,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

