Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,383,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

