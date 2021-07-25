Bamco Inc. NY Buys 190,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Medallia were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

