Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Progyny were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,540,573 shares of company stock worth $93,234,712. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

