Bamco Inc. NY Invests $24.90 Million in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,912,000.

NYSE ETWO opened at $10.70 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

