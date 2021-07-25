Bamco Inc. NY Invests $35.06 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,549,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,366,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $38.61 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

