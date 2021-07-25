Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

