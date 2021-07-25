Bamco Inc. NY Sells 275,127 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,127 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

