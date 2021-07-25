Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.69. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banc of California by 151.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $879.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.