BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

BXS opened at $25.40 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

