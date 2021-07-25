Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

