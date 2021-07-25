Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,825 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

