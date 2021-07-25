Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

