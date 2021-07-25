Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXC opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

