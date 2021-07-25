Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Agenus worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 2,060.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.