Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,066 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

