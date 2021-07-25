Barclays Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €56.80

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target cut by Barclays from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.27.

UBSFY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

