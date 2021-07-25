Barclays PLC Buys 8,252 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XFOR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

