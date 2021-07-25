Barclays PLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 62.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

