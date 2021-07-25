Barclays PLC Has $177,000 Stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 52.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $99,066. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII).

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.