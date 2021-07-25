Barclays PLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 305.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gaia worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $230.78 million, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

