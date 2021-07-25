Barclays PLC Has $198,000 Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Fortress Biotech worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

