Barclays PLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

