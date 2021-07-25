Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.