Barclays Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,510

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93) on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 852.80 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94). The stock has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders bought a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373 over the last three months.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

