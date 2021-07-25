Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.94).

In related news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

