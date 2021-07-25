BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $4,971,093.12 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

BGNE stock opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

