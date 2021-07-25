Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €16.90 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.