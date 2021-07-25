Berenberg Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

ETR AOX opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.71. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

