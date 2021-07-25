Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,256.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $991,389.88 and approximately $68,256.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00121173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00139339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.18 or 0.99924578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00874340 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.