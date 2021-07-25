Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

