B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.93 Million

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post $436.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BGS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 1,197,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,514. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

