BIKI (BIKI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $292,574.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $292,574.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

