Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $322.76 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00005061 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $322.76 million and $6.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00027632 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

