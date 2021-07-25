Bitradio Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $52,406.73 and $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00250961 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,210,383 coins and its circulating supply is 10,210,379 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.