BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $245,200.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,820.00.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $50.60 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.