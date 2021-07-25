BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $50.60 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

