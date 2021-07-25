Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.