BMO Capital Markets Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCA. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.